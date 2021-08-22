Valley Receives National Award for Achievements in Sustainability by

Wednesday, August 18 2021 @ 10:59 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, New Jersey, August 16, 2021 — For a sixth consecutive year, The Valley Hospital has received national accolades for its achievements and innovation in health care sustainability from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.

Valley received the Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Award for its ongoing commitment to improving its environmental performance and efforts to build sustainability into the hospital’s operations.

“Valley is committed to minimizing the impact of hospital operations on the environment and contributing towards a more sustainable future," said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “Sustainability practices are essential for the health and well-being of our patients and families, as well as for the larger environments of our community and our planet.”

“This past year, Valley has continued to make positive strides in the areas of sustainability by increasing recycling by 3.75 tons and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” said Howard Halverson, Director of Environmental Services at The Valley Hospital. “Valley also replaced single-use patient-belonging plastic bags with sustainably made, reusable ones.”

“In a shifting health care landscape, a focus on sustainability can help build resilience while better protecting the health of patients and the community,” said Gary Cohen, founder of Practice Greenhealth. “Valley demonstrates the kind of leadership, innovation, and performance that can drive the entire health sector toward more environmentally responsible practices.”

About Practice Greenhealth

Practice Greenhealth is the leading membership and networking organization for sustainable health care, delivering environmental solutions to more than 1,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems. Learn more at practicegreenhealth.org.

Advertisement