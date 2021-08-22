GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team to Perform During the New York International Air Show by

"Following a year where most cities were unable to host events of any sort involving large groups of people, we’re especially excited to return to the New York International Air Show," says team flight lead Larry Arken. "We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Despite being nearly 80 years old, the SNJ-2 is a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation. These aircraft are a dream to fly."

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team’s low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The historic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team demonstrates more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

The team also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a custom programmed tablet to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

New York International Air Show returns Aug. 28-29 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will cap off the show with a thunderous performance demonstrating the capabilities of current generation fighters. Spectators can witness the amazing capabilities of the team’s signature red, white, and blue F-16 aircraft known as the “Fighting Falcon.”

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://airshowny.com/

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children’s charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, Boys & Girls Clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans’ facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team’s public affairs contact at [email protected]

About the GEICO Skytypers

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team is based in Farmingdale, NY and has performed at air shows for more than 30 years. During the team’s tenure, it has received numerous awards, most recently the Art Scholl Showmanship Award for excellence in air show performance. For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit geicoskytypers.com. The team can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. A member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies, GEICO employs more than 43,000 associates countrywide. GEICO constantly strives to make lives better by protecting people against unexpected events while saving them money and providing an outstanding customer experience. Along with personal auto insurance, commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft, term life, and more coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Visit geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

