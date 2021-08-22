Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey Honors Hundreds of Volunteers at Drive-Through Parade and Award Ceremony by

Riverdale, N.J. – August 17, 2021 – Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, recognized their network of volunteers for their outstanding efforts at the second annual Adult Recognition Drive-Through Parade on August 11th at the GSNNJ Riverdale Service Center. The event recognized 371 volunteers who went above and beyond with awards in the following categories: Rookie of The Year, Volunteer of Excellence, Outstanding Service Team Member, Appreciation Pin, Honor Pin, and Commitment to Excellence. Over 200 volunteers were also honored for membership milestones spanning five to 35 years of service.

Over the past year and a half, GSNNJ’s network of over 7,500 volunteers have thought of fun and creative ways to keep girls engaged throughout the pandemic to continue to offer them the chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls. At the appreciation parade, volunteers were thanked for being cheerleaders, guides, and mentors to Girl Scouts across Northern Jersey and celebrated for their hard work helping girls develop essential life skills and confidence that will last a lifetime.

“As a volunteer-run organization, Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey relies on the support of our adult members to achieve our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” said Betty Garger, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey. “Throughout what has been a difficult year, our volunteers found innovative ways to keep our members involved with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience at a time when our girls needed it most. We are honored to have such dedicated volunteers who have a profound impact on our organization and we are so grateful for their continued service.”

For information on how to become a Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey volunteer please visit https://www.gsnnj.org/en/for-volunteers/ways-to-volunteer.html.

About Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey

Girl Scouts of the USA is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. With programs from coast-to-coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success in a safe, no-limits place designed for and by girls. The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a one-of-a-kind leadership development program that builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey serves girls ages 5-18 in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, bringing the Girl Scout Leadership Experience to over 24,000 girls and nearly 13,000 adult members. Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for every girl and her family.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey or to volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsnnj.org and stay connected by following GSNNJ on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

