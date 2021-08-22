CarePlus NJ to Address Risk of Suicide and Prevention in Free Education Events by

Paramus, N.J. (August 17, 2021) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces it will be hosting two free education events in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month which is observed every year in September.

Part of Care Plus NJ’s Community Education Series, a training workshop and panel discussion will be held to highlight the importance of suicide prevention while providing tools and evidence-based best practices that can save lives.

Taking place virtually via Zoom on August 19th from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., the Suicide Prevention & Response training workshop will provide clinical professionals and personnel an opportunity to explore the signs and symptoms for suicide in youth and adults, as well as how adverse childhood experiences, trauma and mental health challenges contribute to the overall risk for suicide. Participants will learn how to effectively intervene and respond in a way that helps mitigate risk. This training will also highlight the impact that COVID-19 may have on individuals at risk such as increased isolation, substance abuse, the increased potential for intimate partner violence, and PTSD for essential healthcare workers and first responders.

The Suicide Prevention & Response panel discussion is free and open to the community and will take place virtually via Zoom on September 1st from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Expert panelists will explore suicide prevention and response from a variety of angles including through a lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, highlighting systemic gaps that may leave historically excluded groups vulnerable and/or unable to seek support or treatment. The panel will also highlight programs and services in Northern New Jersey that are designed to spread awareness and increase access to care.

“Suicide rates have steadily increased over the past two decades, but research has shown that it is preventable. That prevention must focus on creating awareness around multiple risk factors, such as mental illness, substance misuse, social isolation, job and financial stress, and domestic violence, to name a few,” said Lisa Montuore, LCSW, Associate Vice President, Hospital and Community Services, CarePlus NJ. “As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its long-term impacts on our collective mental wellness, suicide prevention and awareness is more important than ever. Approaching National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, we will continue to have these difficult conversations to not only educate the public about the warning signs and resources available, but also to reduce the stigma that can result in a reluctance to seek out help.”

Registration is now open for the Suicide Prevention & Response training workshop and panel discussion as well as for additional workshops offered through CarePlus NJ’s Community Education Series. To register for an upcoming event or workshop, or to learn more about CarePlus NJ’s Community Education Series, please visit https://careplusnj.org/workshops-courses/ or contact [email protected] with any questions.

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus NJ is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus NJ provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus NJ is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus NJ and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

