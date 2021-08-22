BERGEN COUNTY VACCINATION CENTER NOW OFFERING THIRD DOSES FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED by

Wednesday, August 18 2021 @ 11:40 AM EDT

The Bergen County Vaccination Center also continues to offer all three COVID-19 vaccines to those who have yet to receive a first dose. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 12 or older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines are available to anyone age 18 or older. Bergen County health officials strongly urge all who are eligible to receive their vaccines as the beginning of school is quickly approaching.

The Bergen County Vaccination Center is located on the campus of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, 230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652. Vaccinations will be offered Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For a full list of qualifying immunocompromising conditions, please visit the CDC website.

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center are also awaiting guidance regarding third “booster” shots for the general public.

Walk-in vaccinations are available but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointments for both first and third doses, please visit www.BergenCovidVaccine.com. All vaccine recipients must show proof of age, and those ages 12-17 should be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Vaccine recipients must live, work or attend school in New Jersey.

Additional Information: Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center CEO Deborah Visconi are available to speak to the media today at the Bergen County Vaccination Center.

