Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, August 22 2021 @ 06:13 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, August 22 2021 @ 06:13 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

BERGEN COUNTY VACCINATION CENTER NOW OFFERING THIRD DOSES FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED

    Share
PARAMUS, NJ – The County of Bergen in partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center announces that starting today Tuesday, August 17, the Bergen County Vaccination Center will begin offering third dose “boosters” of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to those who are immunocompromised in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The Bergen County Vaccination Center also continues to offer all three COVID-19 vaccines to those who have yet to receive a first dose. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 12 or older and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines are available to anyone age 18 or older. Bergen County health officials strongly urge all who are eligible to receive their vaccines as the beginning of school is quickly approaching.

The Bergen County Vaccination Center is located on the campus of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, 230 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652. Vaccinations will be offered Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For a full list of qualifying immunocompromising conditions, please visit the CDC website.

The County of Bergen and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center are also awaiting guidance regarding third “booster” shots for the general public.

Walk-in vaccinations are available but appointments are preferred. To schedule an appointments for both first and third doses, please visit www.BergenCovidVaccine.com. All vaccine recipients must show proof of age, and those ages 12-17 should be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Vaccine recipients must live, work or attend school in New Jersey.

Additional Information: Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center CEO Deborah Visconi are available to speak to the media today at the Bergen County Vaccination Center.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • BERGEN COUNTY VACCINATION CENTER NOW OFFERING THIRD DOSES FOR IMMUNOCOMPROMISED
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost