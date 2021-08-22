Valley Welcomes New Cardiologist to Structural Heart Program by

Friday, August 20 2021 @ 11:40 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 18, 2021 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome structural heart specialist Hussein Rahim, MD, to the Valley Heart and Vascular Institute.

Prior to joining Valley, Dr. Rahim was an assistant attending physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital and an instructor of medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Rahim is a board-certified interventional cardiologist who specializes in complex coronary interventions and structural heart disease. He has performed a range of procedures, including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR), MitraClip transcatheter mitral valve repair, tricuspid intervention, WATCHMAN implantation, atrial septal defect closure (ASD), and patent foramen ovale closure (PFO), among others. Dr. Rahim has completed extensive research related to the use of intracoronary imaging and physiology to guide percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), as well as the use of zero contrast PCI to minimize the risk of contrast induced nephropathy in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease.

The goal of Valley’s Structural Heart Program is to provide compassionate, patient-oriented care using the latest leading-edge minimally invasive procedures while applying a multidisciplinary approach that tailors care to patients’ specific needs.

Dr. Rahim joins a program known for its depth of experience and high-quality care, one that is backed up by its alliance with the world-famous Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, which was ranked #1 in heart care by U.S. News & World Report(2021-2022).

“Dr. Tayal and the cardiovascular division at Valley have an incredible forward-thinking vision for the catheterization lab and Structural Heart Program. The more data we accumulate as a field, the more we see that these interventions can improve a patient’s quality of life, morbidity, and frequently mortality,” said Dr. Rahim. “The group at Valley is committed to growing their program and bringing these interventions to more and more patients as their indications expand.”

The Valley Heart and Vascular Institute includes a dedicated team of clinical staff, including cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, interventionalists, imaging specialists, electrophysiologists, vascular surgeons, anesthesiologists, and advanced practice nurses; innovative technology; and robust clinical trials. Valley’s team approach to care means that the heart specialists collaborate to determine the best approach for each patient’s individual needs.

“We are excited for the expertise, experience, and care for patients that Dr. Rahim will bring to the Structural Heart Program,” said Rajiv Tayal, MD, Director, Cardiac Catheterization Lab.

Dr. Rahim received his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in Piscataway, NJ. He completed his residency at the Osler Medicine Training Program at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Dr. Rahim completed fellowships from New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University Medical Center in structural cardiology, interventional cardiology, and general cardiology.

For more information about the Valley Heart and Vascular Institute, please visit ValleyHealth.com/Heart. To make an appointment with a Valley cardiovascular specialist, please call 1-800-VALLEY 1 (1-800-825-5391).

