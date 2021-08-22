Valley Welcomes New Pain Management Doctor by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 19, 2021 — Valley Health System is pleased to welcome Nicole Matar, MD, to the Valley Institute for Pain at the Luckow Pavilion in Paramus.

Dr. Matar specializes in interventional pain management for a variety of patient concerns, including cancer pain, chronic pain syndromes, and perioperative pain. Her clinical interests are also focused on quality assurance and quality improvement projects. Dr. Matar has a patient-first philosophy where she focuses on safety, quality, and the best clinical outcome.

“I’m always mindful of opportunities to improve future patient care,” said Dr. Matar. “I believe it’s essential to challenge out clinical decisions regularly in order to verify that we are always providing our patients with the safest and best practice.”

The Valley Institute for Pain believes one person in pain is too many. Outpatient pain management services are in the Pain Management Center’s state-of-the-art offices at the Luckow Pavilion in Paramus. Physical assessment, thorough testing, and personalized treatment make up Valley’s approach to pain management.

For Dr. Matar, good communication and teamwork are essential to quality care. She came to Valley for its multidisciplinary approach and commitment to patient communication that contributes to a well-rounded patient care experience.

Dr. Matar received her medical degree from The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. At New York Presbyterian Hospital she completed both a residency in Anesthesiology and fellowship in Pain Management. At Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. Matar completed an additional residency and fellowship in Pain Management.

For more information about the Valley Pain Management Center, please visit ValleyHealth.com/Pain. To make an appointment with a Valley pain management specialist, please call 201-634-5555.

