All Wegmans Pharmacies Now Offering Vaccine for Upcoming Flu Season

Monday, August 23 2021 @ 03:47 PM EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The most important step to protecting yourself during the upcoming 2021-2022 flu season is getting the influenza vaccine, which is now available at all Wegmans Pharmacy locations. Getting your family ready for flu season is easy – just stop by your Wegmans Pharmacy during normal business hours; no need for a prescription, and in most cases, the fee is covered in full by insurance.

The flu shot has been proven to reduce flu-related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or even death. The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot and take preventive actions like staying away from people who are sick and frequent handwashing to help slow the spread of germs.

“While we are all still seeing the effects of COVID-19 in our communities, we can’t stress enough the importance of getting your annual flu vaccine,” said Stacy Cairns, Wegmans pharmacist and pharmacy clinical and wellness services coordinator. “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we have extra sanitation practices in place to make this process safe and easy for our customers.”

All Wegmans Pharmacy locations now offer flu vaccines for children, adults, and seniors. Minimum age requirements for the pediatric flu immunization vary by state; contact your local Wegmans Pharmacy to learn more.

The Wegmans Pharmacy Business Partnership Program offers onsite flu clinics for employers interested in giving employees a quick and easy way to protect themselves from the flu, without leaving the office. Wegmans makes it easy for employers to host an on-site flu clinic with online scheduling for employees, and the ability to bill individual plan sponsors or billing direct to employers. The employer on-site flu clinics are offered in all Wegmans market areas. For more information and to schedule an on-site flu clinic, visit the Wegmans Pharmacy Business Partnership Program on Wegmans.com.

