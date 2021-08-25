CarePlus NJ Launches Grant-Funded Counseling Program to Support State’s Opiate Addiction Treatment Professionals by

CarePlus NJ experts will help providers address trauma, compassion fatigue, and burnout

Paramus, N.J. (August 23, 2021) – Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”), a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children, announces it has been awarded a $250,000 grant by the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) to launch the Opiate Provider Treatment for Individualized Care and Support (OPTICS) Program, which was designed to provide counseling and wellness services for peer recovery specialists and opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment providers throughout New Jersey.

Further building upon CarePlus NJ’s comprehensive addiction recovery care continuum, the newly established OPTICS Program will enable the community-based provider to offer professional counseling and wellness services to peer recovery specialists and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment professionals working in opioid use disorder treatment facilities and recovery centers in New Jersey. The program was established to support peer recovery specialists and OUD treatment professionals who may feel overwhelmed and overextended as a result of the complexity and significance of assisting individuals in their ongoing recovery journeys.

“As mental health and addiction recovery service providers ourselves, at CarePlus NJ we understand the challenges of working with high-risk populations and the impact that grief, trauma, and loss can have on our ability to continue the important and meaningful work that we do,” said Jenna Paparozzi, LCSW, Program Director at CarePlus NJ. “We are grateful to be able to provide these vital support services to our peers in the addiction recovery community so they can continue to effectively engage and support individuals with substance use disorders in their recovery.”

Through this initiative, CarePlus NJ will provide professional counseling and wellness services by licensed clinical professionals to a combined total of 150 peer specialists and OUD treatment professionals employed within DMHAS-funded programs, recovery centers, and community peer initiatives. The services provided through this initiative will aim to address a variety of challenges peer specialists and OUD treatment professionals face, including but not limited to:

Trauma, burnout, and compassion fatigue

Emotional and behavioral triggers that may impact their own recovery

Maintaining ethical, professional, and legal standards

Strain on job demands

Professional development

Role confusion

Staff discrimination and prejudice regarding the peer specialist role

Setting and maintaining boundaries

Understanding and providing accurate information on the use of naloxone and medication FDA- approved to treat a substance use disorder

Throughout the grant period, CarePlus NJ’s clinicians will meet providers and peer specialists in person either at its Paramus, N.J. headquarters or at their organization’s location, or virtually via telehealth. Services will include individual assessments, evidence-based and/or best practice treatment modalities, acute and/or ongoing therapy, self-care plans, and wellness activities which support personal and professional growth.

For more information about OPTICS, collaboration opportunities with the program, or to make a referral, please contact Jenna Paparozzi, LCSW, Program Director, at (201) 494-6270 or [email protected]

About CarePlus NJ

For more than 40 years, Care Plus NJ, Inc. (“CarePlus NJ”) has been a pioneer in integrated primary and behavioral health services for adults and children in northern New Jersey. Based in Paramus, New Jersey, CarePlus NJ is committed to providing the most comprehensive integrated treatment options through 72 programs designed to meet the full spectrum of health and wellness needs for adults and children in the communities it serves. Specializing in acute care, CarePlus NJ provides immediate, high-quality health services and support programs for individuals in crisis. Nationally ranked for excellence in customer satisfaction by the Mental Health Corporations of America, CarePlus NJ is mission driven ensuring that anyone who needs it has access to specialized care. To learn more about CarePlus NJ and its wide range of programs and services, visit https://www.careplusnj.org/.

