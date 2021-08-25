DEY & BERGEN REMAINS RED HOT IN HARRISON, SURGING PAST THE 90% LEASED MARK by

Monday, August 23 2021 @ 03:52 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Final Opportunities Offered in Luxury Building on Harrison Waterfront

HARRISON, NJ – Just three months after debuting 242 luxury rental residences on the Harrison waterfront, Dey & Bergen is making its last call to renters as more than 90% of the community is now leased.

A variety of stylish studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans remain available, with monthly rents starting from the $1,800s, reports BNE Real Estate Group, which developed Dey & Bergen along with partners Hornrock Properties and Canoe Brook Development. Grand opening incentives of up to three months free are still in place, subject to availability.

Residents are citing the generous living spaces, upscale amenities, resort-like ambience, and a convenient transit-friendly location as reasons for choosing to live at Dey & Bergen. With more offices considering a shift back to in-person work in the coming months, proximity to Harrison’s PATH station and its seamless commuter transportation to Manhattan is becoming increasingly desirable.

“Being closer to the city and being able to get the PATH train anytime I need it is something that was important to me when choosing where to live,” said Aharon Paul, a data analyst who moved into a two-bedroom residence at Dey & Bergen in June, along with his roommate, Rishi Kanoongo. “My schedule is still remote, but once we get an announcement from work that they are opening up the office, taking the PATH from Harrison will be super convenient for me when compared to taking NJ TRANSIT from Edison every day, and a lot cheaper.”

Mr. Paul and Mr. Kanoongo’s two-bedroom residence is 1,170 square feet and features views of Dey & Bergen’s scenic outdoor amenity areas.

“We were lucky enough to get a corner unit with great natural light and bedrooms that are the perfect size for us,” Mr. Paul said. “Our kitchen overlooks the pool, and the left side of our living room overlooks the cabana and outdoor grills in the courtyard. We see people out there all the time walking their dogs or firing up the grill. It’s just really awesome to look out the window at this beautifully landscaped space.”

Like so many of their new neighbors, Mr. Paul and Mr. Kanoongo were drawn to Dey & Bergen’s robust amenity package.

“We were wowed by the amenities,” Mr. Paul said. “Everything is new, and the gym is open 24/7. There are all of these lounges and common areas that are fun to hang out in, and when you combine that with everything we like about apartments, like the kitchen and the bedrooms and the closet space, it was really a no brainer for us to decide to live here.”

Dey & Bergen’s all-inclusive lifestyle features 24/7 concierge service, a riverfront swimming pool, multiple social and entertainment lounges, a commercial-grade fitness center, yoga studio, co-working lounge with private offices, indoor and outdoor bars, two dog runs and a pet spa, kid’s playroom, outdoor turf lawn with a movie screen, BBQs, firepits, covered parking with direct access to every floor, shuttle service to the PATH, and so much more.

The community’s unique design aesthetic comes from interior designer Mary Cook Associates who helped shape the community’s lifestyle experience with a colorful, mid-century modern approach throughout its plentiful amenity and lounge spaces. 1950s-era, “Mad Men”-inspired details are infused throughout common spaces, such as a vintage 1960 Austin Healey Bugeye Sprite positioned as the centerpiece of the community’s speakeasy lounge, creating a fun design experience and an Instagrammable-worthy backdrop.

The jaw-dropping amenities are paired with equally impressive and larger-than-average studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Stylish finishes and appointments include 9’ ceilings, champagne oak flooring, oversized windows with water and city views, custom modular closets, and in-unit washer & dryers. Modern kitchens are adorned with white quartz counters, walnut cabinets, wine storage, and stainless-steel appliances. Select residences offer private, furnished outdoor space.

Located at 1 Bergen Street on the Harrison waterfront, Dey & Bergen is ideally situated for residents who enjoy a well-connected lifestyle. Manhattan is a 20-minute PATH train ride away and shopping, dining, cultural and entertainment destinations are also just minutes away in nearby towns like Hoboken, Jersey City, and downtown Newark. The Prudential Center and New Jersey Performing Arts Center are both just across the river, home to a variety of performances, concerts and sporting events, and the New Jersey Red Bulls professional soccer team plays right in Harrison at Red Bull Arena. The New Jersey Turnpike and Route 280 provide residents with access to the Holland Tunnel and major employment centers throughout the state.

For more information on Dey & Bergen and to schedule a visit to experience the building’s furnished model homes and amenities, please call 973-484-9094 or visit DeyAndBergen.com.

About BNE Real Estate Group

With over 60 years of real estate development experience, BNE Real Estate Group is a national, family-owned organization that is firmly committed to creating exceptional living experiences for its residents. Its distinguished portfolio of properties includes the development of tens of thousands of homes, more than 1 million square feet of commercial space, and the ownership and ongoing management of nearly 8,000 apartments, with communities stretching from the Tri-state area south to Florida, and west to Texas and California. For more information on BNE Real Estate Group, visit www.bnerealestategroup.com.

About Hornrock Properties

Established in 2009, Hornrock Properties is a family-owned full-service real estate development company based in New Jersey. The company owns a diversified real estate portfolio and is currently focused on developing and constructing over 2,000 luxury, multi-family units in Northern New Jersey. With transformative residential and mixed-use projects that total over $600 million of capital commitments, Hornrock consistently applies a dynamic and creative approach to its developments. www.hornrock.com.

About Canoe Brook Development

