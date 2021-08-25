The Floral Escape Launches It’s First Store front In Paramus, NJ
TFE NJ will feature some of the brand's most viral installations that will allow their “bloomies” to escape into flower lover’s dream. Whether they are chatting it up in the “Floral Talk” phonebooth or smelling the roses, in our blossoming rose garden this one of kind experience is like none you’ve seen before! These unique activations and more are created in-house by TFE’s production team and lead designers.
The Floral Escape captivated a national audience with its unprecedented 2020 launch in New York City, selling out every weekend and attracting over 36,000 guests in short span of 8 months. Since it’s conception, the company has designed over 5 sold out floral experiences. TFE has warmly welcomed some Instagram’s more affluent influencers and other celebrity guests. In a world where social media has changed the way spaces are designed, TFE NJ offers a place for guests of all walks of life. Whether they are capturing milestone moments, creating endless memories, or creating distinctive content for social media platforms, the brand has established its premier storefront as the “hub” for all photo worthy occasions.
Step by step color by color, TFE invites all “bloomies” to immerse themselves in florals while creating endless memories that last a lifetime!
TICKETS Tickets are on sale now and only available at thefloralescape.com. Tickets include access to all 10 activations. Tickets are $30 per person, Children 2-12 $15 per person (children under 2 are free). TFE NJ is located at 1 Garden State Plaza, Paramus NJ inside of the Garden State Plaza Mall. For most convenient parking, please park by entrance 12 level 2 (California Pizza Kitchen) entrance for The Floral Escape is beside the center court across from The Lego Store & Forever 21.
THE FLORAL ESCAPE The Floral Escapes transforms ordinary spaces into unimaginable experiences! We believe in creating memorable moments through artful details meant to captivate the heart and stimulate the creative mind. Our artisan approach creates moments of visceral connection using the beauty of color and natural elements. We pride ourselves in designing unique experiences where guests are invited to transport to a place where happiness blooms at every turn and memorable moments are created to last a lifetime!
