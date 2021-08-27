Arrest for Eluding , Drugs by

The Paramus Police Department announces the arrest of David C Turner, 46 yoa, of Paterson NJ, for eluding with a motor vehicle, possession of drugs and assault on a police officer.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at approximately 12:12 am, the Paramus Police Department received an alert from the Washington Township Police Department that a suspect vehicle had fled from a motor vehicle stop near Van Embugh Avenue and Route 17.

While on patrol, Police Officer Michael Mordaga observed the vehicle, described as 2013 Chevy Equinox black in color traveling Route 17 at a high rate of speed. Officer Mordaga assisted by Paramus Officers Nick Tanelli and Kevin Osback attempted to stop the vehicle being driven by a suspect later identified as David Turner. When the suspect vehicle reached the exit for Route 4 he lost control and struck a guardrail. Officers attempted to take Turner into custody but he resisted and struck the officers. Turner was finally handcuffed and arrested. Police discovered 140 packets of a substance believed to be heroin and 25 small bags of a substance believed to be cocaine. Police also recovered a machete from the suspect’s vehicle.

Turner was placed under arrest for eluding, possession controlled dangerous substances, and assault. He was transported to New Bridge Medical for treatment for possible injuries from the accident. He was then brought to Paramus Police Headquarters where he was booked and processed. He was then remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a bail hearing. The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The subject was arrested and charge on August 24, 2021 with:

Eluding 2C: 29-2B

Possession of Heroin 2C: 35-10.A1

Possession of Cocaine 2C: 35-10A1

Assault on Officer 2C: 12-1B(5) (A)

Resisting Arrest 2C: 29-2A(1)

