Northern NJ Community Foundation Awards Grant to Stockton University Foundation for Scholarship and Women's Soccer

The grant provides support for a scholarship to a student attending the university and the woman's soccer team. The Fund was established by Demarest native, Michael Pasciuto, in memory of his late wife, DeAnna Stark Pasciuto, a graduate of Stockton University. The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF) is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey focusing primarily on the arts, civic engagement, education, the environment, philanthropy, public health and the arts.



From the grant, the NNJCF's The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund presented its third $1,000 scholarship to the university. Brooke Nolan, a native of Mullica Hill currently residing in Galloway, New Jersey, received the award. Nolan, who graduated in May 2020 with a bachelor of science in biology from Stockton University, is pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy and just completed the second year of the program. The aspiring physical therapist is working in her first clinical placement at Thompson Healthcare and Sports Medicine in Manahawkin, New Jersey.



"I know that as long as I am helping people in any way, shape, or form, I will be able to find happiness in my career. The assistance you are providing me through this scholarship will help ease the financial burden on myself and my family, and for that, I cannot thank you enough," said Nolan.



The remainder of the grant assists the Stockton University women's soccer team, which begins its new season on September 1. The team will attend the Kean Cougar Classic tournament at Kean University from September 3 to 4. During the tournament, they will play teams from the University of Scranton and Westfield State College.



Honoring DeAnna Stark Pasciuto



The NNJCF fund honors the spirit of DeAnna Stark Pasciuto by awarding scholarships and grants to provide comfort and joy to others, while serving as a reminder of the power of life. Stark Pasciuto, who passed away from cancer on January 15, 2018, grew up New Jersey in Ledgewood in Roxbury Township and Morris Plains and lived with her husband and children in Wayne.



The Fund remembers her and contributes to qualified charitable organizations for cancer research, families touched by cancer, and scholarships for student-athletes looking to pursue medical careers to dedicate their lives by helping others. Scholarship recipients are full-time graduate students in good academic standing holding a minimum, cumulative 3.5 grade point average.



DeAnna Stark Pasciuto attended Stockton University, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy. She worked as a Physical Therapist at Advanced Rehabilitation and Atlantic Healthcare. Sports were an integral part of her activities. A graduate of the Morris Catholic High School class of 1997, she played track and field and soccer. While a student at the university, she was a stellar defender on its women's soccer team.



NNJCF Philanthropic Services



For 23 years, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has served northern New Jersey bringing people and organizations together to address pressing issues and needs in the region. With a comprehensive menu of philanthropic opportunities, the NNJCF provides donors with flexible, efficient, and tax-effective ways to ensure their charitable giving has maximum impact through various types of funds, tax-saving annuities, and trust options.



"Establishing a donor advised fund is like opening a personal account for charitable giving. Donors have flexibility and input into the causes, issues and/or nonprofit organizations they wish to support. They can receive tax benefits, as well, such as receiving an immediate income tax deduction in the year the contribution is made to the donor advised fund," said Danielle De Laurentis, Associate Director, Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.





Continue DeAnna Stark Pasciuto's Legacy



The public can continue DeAnna Stark Pasciuto's legacy with a donation in her memory. Donations are tax-deductible, as permitted by law, and may be made online at https://www.nnjcf.org/cause-posts/the-DeAnna-stark-pasciuto-memorial-fund/. Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern N.J. Community Foundation' with 'The DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund' entered in the memo line. Send checks to the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 128, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601.



About NNJCF

Founded in 1998, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, focuses primarily on civic engagement, education, public health, the environment, philanthropy, and the arts. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. The Foundation's partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.



For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen, Instagram, Twitter @NNJCF, and YouTube.

Photo caption: Brooke Nolan, a student pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy at Stockton University, received Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's DeAnna Stark Pasciuto Memorial Fund scholarship. Photo credit: Courtesy of Stockton University

