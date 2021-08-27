Physician from Valley Health System to Present Live, Interactive Program Addressing Advances in Prostate Cancer Treatment by

Thursday, August 26 2021 @ 09:05 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, August 25, 2021 — Join Valley Health System and Boston Scientific for a live, online presentation that will explore the latest innovations in treating prostate cancer. The program, titled “Advances in Prostate Cancer Treatment: The Gelling of Technologies,” will be presented by Thomas Kole, MD, PhD, radiation oncologist at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care, on Tuesday, September 28, at 7 p.m.

Registration is required. To RSVP, please click here. https://bsci-nm.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_02gZF3LiQTyuDKGreh2jyg

The program is free of charge and will include a live question and answer session at its conclusion.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. Of these men, 1 in 41 will die of the disease. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer.

The program will discuss the newest approaches to treating the disease. Dr. Kole and his Valley colleagues offer many prostate cancer patients the ability to receive radiation in just five doses, an approach Valley calls Think Five.

The presentation will also feature information on SpaceOAR®, a gel-like material that temporarily moves the rectal wall away from the prostate during radiation therapy. The gel’s placement reduces the amount of radiation that the patient’s rectum receives during prostate treatments, which can reduce complications associated with radiation therapy.

Men aged 50 and up, and their spouses or partners, are encouraged to attend this program to educate themselves on this important health concern. As noted above, this will be a live, online program. Everyone who registers will receive a link to the program. For more information, please call 201-634-5403.

If you are unable to attend the event but would like more information on the Think Five approach, please email Dr. Kole at [email protected], visit ValleyHealth.com/ThinkFive or call 201-634-5403.

