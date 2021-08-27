Table to Table Honors Celebrity Chef David Burke and Essential Food Industry Workers by

from Inserra Supermarkets & HelloFresh at September 22, 2021 Virtual Chefs Gala

Guests Will Savor a 3-Course David Burke-Curated Meal and Participate in Charity Auction Hosted by Nicholas D. Lowry, from Antiques Roadshow

Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, August 25, 2021 – New Jersey’s ‘Who’s Who’ can join Table to Table, New Jersey’s first and oldest food rescue program, at its 2021 Virtual Chefs Gala on Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m. Honorees include internationally acclaimed celebrity Chef David Burke, a trustee and supporter of Table to Table since its inception more than 20 years ago. Also honored will be the essential workers of the food industry of Inserra Supermarkets and HelloFresh, who are critical in feeding our community. Presented by American Express, this exclusive, interactive experience features a delectable, 3-course meal curated by Chef David Burke and delivered to your door with special options for those out of the area. Plus, amazing travel, food, and wine packages will be featured during the high-end auction hosted by Nicholas D. Lowry, who’s seen on Antiques Roadshow. Special support is being provided by American Airlines, Crestron, Inserra Supermarkets and Summit Associates. Purchase tickets here today!

“This year, our Gala honors the extraordinarily talented Chef David Burke for the more than 20 years of unwavering support that he so graciously has provided to Table to Table in helping us live out our mission to rescue fresh food and deliver it to organizations that feed our hungry neighbors,” said Ilene Isaacs, Table to Table’s Executive Director. “We also salute the food industry’s numerous essential workers from Inserra Supermarkets and HelloFresh who tirelessly masked up, stocked shelves, served customers, and worked to feed our communities during the Pandemic.”

2021 Chef Gala Honoree David Burke

Fueled by passion, grit, and a knack for artful innovation, David Burke is one of the best known and most respected chefs in modern American cuisine. A leading pioneer in American cooking, Burke, a New Jersey native, is also recognized internationally for his revolutionary techniques, successful restaurant empire, and his many TV appearances. Additionally, his altruism is as extensive as his professional accomplishments, especially as it relates to Table to Table, where for upwards of 20 years David has been a devoted trustee of the Northern NJ food rescue program. David has graciously and generously contributed his time, support, and culinary expertise to increase the visibility of the organization and its mission. For this and so much more, Table to Table thanks you, Chef Burke!

2021 Chef Gala Honorees: Essential Workers of Inserra Supermarkets & HelloFresh

Dedicated, hard working, essential workers in the food industry from Inserra ShopRites and HelloFresh took care of generously feeding New Jersey during the pandemic. When most were staying home, the teams at Inserra ShopRites and HelloFresh made sure that our community was fed. To all of those countless essential workers who went the extra mile, Table to Table salutes you!

“During the height of the pandemic, which was especially devastating for people experiencing food insecurity, Table to Table provided 38 million meals in Northern New Jersey,” added Isaacs. “And, through the continued support and generosity of our sponsors and Chefs Gala attendees, we hope to feed even more of our neighbors,” Isaacs concluded.

To help Table to Table in their mission to eliminate food insecurity in Northern New Jersey, Donate Now! And, if your organization would like to become a corporate partner, click here or email Eda Tekeoglu. For more information on Table to Table, visit us at www.tabletotable.org.

About Table to Table

Table to Table, http://www.tabletotable.org, is a community-based, not-for-profit food rescue program that collects fresh and perishable food which would otherwise be wasted and delivers it to organizations that serve people experiencing hunger in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in Northeastern NJ. With a fleet of refrigerated trucks, perishable food is picked up from commercial donors and delivered to more than 250 recipient organizations. Recipient partners include soup kitchens, homeless shelters, older adult programs, day care centers, programs for survivors of domestic violence, after-school programs, and pantries serving the working poor. Food is delivered on the day of donation and is provided free of charge. Table to Table raises all its own funds every year, and last year delivered enough food for 38 million meals.

