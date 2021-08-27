BERGEN COUNTY PRESENTS “MUSIC AT THE BARN” FREE CONCERT SERIES AT THE WORTENDYKE BARN, PARK RIDGE, NJ by

(Park Ridge, NJ) – Bergen County Executive James Tedesco III, and the Bergen County Commissioners invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring Dean Shot & and special guest, legendary saxophonist, Houston Person, Sunday, August 29, from 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a County Historic Site, 13 Pascack Rd, Park Ridge. Limited seating is available; people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets and pack a picnic.

Dean Shot is a show-stopping, gifted guitarist at home with the blues, R&B, rock and more. He spent his formative years playing alongside blues legend Hubert Sumlin and leads his own band the Dean Shot and the Solid Senders as well as touring with great musicians, such as blues great Kim Wilson. Special guest of Dean’s will be the legendary Houston Person. Musician, bandleader, promoter, Houston Person has more than 75 albums under his own name on Prestige, Westbound, Mercury, Savoy, Muse, and High Note Records. Mostly known for his work in soul Jazz, he has recorded with Charles Brown, Charles Earland, Lena Horne, Lou Rawls, Horace Silver, Dakota Staton and more. His work with long-time collaborator, Etta Jones holds a revered place in music history.

The free outdoor music series will continue with the following:

Sunday, September 26, 4 pm–6:30 pm: The Detours; (Blues)

Sunday, October 24, 1 pm–3:30 pm: 11th Annual Bluegrass & Cider

For concert info, please call 201-336-7292 or email [email protected]

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm.

