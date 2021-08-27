BERKELEY COLLEGE ASSOCIATE PROVOST AND DEAN, SCHOOL OF HEALTH STUDIES NAMED NJBIZ HEALTHCARE HERO AWARD RECIPIENT by

Thursday, August 26 2021 @ 09:23 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Eva Skuka, MD, PhD, Associate Provost and Dean, Berkeley College School of Health Studies, was honored on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, by NJBIZ with a Healthcare Hero Award in Education. The program recognizes individuals and organizations across 12 categories for their significant impacts on the healthcare industry and landscape in New Jersey.

In its 15th annual celebration of Healthcare Heroes, NJBIZ acknowledged this year’s awardees for their dedication throughout the pandemic. “Since the COVID pandemic began, New Jersey healthcare workers have never wavered in their commitment to their patients and their communities,” said Keith Kiczales, Publisher, NJBIZ. “They truly epitomize the word ‘hero’ for going above and beyond the call of duty.”

“I became a doctor and a healthcare educator because I believe these two professions represent the best and the highest of one’s life pursuit,” said Skuka. “Medical doctors and healthcare professionals get to witness humanity at its best and its worst, and as such they get the opportunity to serve and give abundantly.”

Skuka was honored in the Education category alongside Ronald Nahass, MD, Hospital Epidemiologist, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Clinical Professor of Medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and President, ID Care; Lori Podlinski, Director of Simulation Education, Holy Name Medical Center; Sheila Robinson-Kiss, Mental Health Educator, Rebalancing America and Beyond; and Carmela Rocchetti, MD, Human Dimension Director, Hackensack Meridian Health School of Medicine.

Skuka, who joined Berkeley College in 2013, played a pivotal role in helping Berkeley give back to the community and maintain academic excellence throughout the pandemic. She was instrumental in organizing the College’s donation of medical supplies to area hospitals, and leading faculty, student and alumni volunteer efforts at mobile COVID testing facilities and a drive thru vaccination site in Clifton, NJ. Skuka helped ensure that students were able to enter the workforce during a critical juncture when there is a national shortage in the field. Skuka helped the College secure a waiver in June 2020 from the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education that allowed graduating students to conduct the required laboratory sessions to complete their degrees.

As Dean of the Berkeley College School of Health Studies, Skuka provides academic oversight for several degree and certificate programs that prepare the next generation of leaders in nursing and other allied health fields. In 2019, under Skuka’s leadership, the College’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program earned full accreditation. The course of study is the only of its kind in the state, providing a defined pathway for experienced LPNs to transition to a career as a baccalaureate-prepared Registered Nurse.

Click here to view the full list of 2021 NJBIZ Healthcare Heroes.

Berkeley College celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2021. The theme commemorating this milestone is “Empowering Lives for 90 Years!” Visit the 90th Anniversary webpage for more information.

About Berkeley College

Berkeley College, founded in 1931, is a career-focused institution accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education that offers students Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs in more than 20 career fields. The College also offers continuing education programs to enhance career credentials.

Berkeley College has campuses in Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge, and Woodland Park, NJ, and in Midtown Manhattan, NY, with more than 4,900 students enrolled. In addition, Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans, for eight consecutive years. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

The mission of Berkeley College is to empower students to achieve lifelong success in dynamic careers.

