Friday, August 27 2021 @ 03:38 PM EDT
“Bergenstock” Brings County Talent to Overpeck Park

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College students and faculty will headline the inaugural “Bergenstock,” a music festival featuring an all-Bergen County lineup of singers and songwriters, Sunday, Sept. 12 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater, 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia, New Jersey. The free concert remains open to the public. Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets or lawn chairs to ensure their comfort.

Musicians spanning genres from pop and rock to R&B, soul, jazz and blues will perform in a largely acoustic format. The lineup features current Bergen students Ginny Lackey and Daniel Tineo, as well as Michael Febles with his band Hidden Figures. Singer/songwriters Melissa Cherie and Amanda Brite, graduates of Bergen’s music program, will perform as well. Bergen music faculty Andy Krikun, Ph.D., and Dan Sheehan will bring their talents to Overpeck too. Singer/songwriters Esti Mellul, of Teaneck, and Maurice Cobb, of Fort Lee, complete the artist list.

In the event of rain, the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. For more information, and schedule updates, please visit facebook.com/bergenstockfestival.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
