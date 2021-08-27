“Bergenstock” Brings County Talent to Overpeck Park by

Tuesday, August 24 2021

Posted in News & Views

Musicians spanning genres from pop and rock to R&B, soul, jazz and blues will perform in a largely acoustic format. The lineup features current Bergen students Ginny Lackey and Daniel Tineo, as well as Michael Febles with his band Hidden Figures. Singer/songwriters Melissa Cherie and Amanda Brite, graduates of Bergen’s music program, will perform as well. Bergen music faculty Andy Krikun, Ph.D., and Dan Sheehan will bring their talents to Overpeck too. Singer/songwriters Esti Mellul, of Teaneck, and Maurice Cobb, of Fort Lee, complete the artist list.

In the event of rain, the event will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. For more information, and schedule updates, please visit facebook.com/bergenstockfestival.

