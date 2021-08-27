Junior Achievement of New Jersey Celebrates 2021 High School Hero Scholar Award Recipients by

Wednesday, August 25 2021 @ 09:47 AM EDT

August 24, 2021 Edison, NJ - Junior Achievement of New Jersey (JANJ) recently recognized High School Hero Scholar Award recipients at its Annual Board Meeting.

The JA High School Hero Scholar Award was co-founded by Pamela Craig in 2015 to recognize exceptional students who have participated as classroom volunteers through JA High School Heroes, while promoting the significance of education and career preparation. Due to the incredible generosity, vision, and leadership of Ms.Craig, the Scholar Award Initiative has helped shape the lives of young adults across the state of New Jersey and will continue to for years to come.

As a cornerstone of our mission, JANJ is dedicated to equipping New Jersey students with the employability and life skills needed for successful futures. JANJ’s High School Heroes initiative empowers students to be role models as they teach JA to children within their local communities, all the while developing their own leadership, presentation, time management, and collaboration skills. Every school year, thousands of Heroes statewide bring JA’s career readiness, money management, and entrepreneurship learning experiences to life for tens of thousands of children. JA in New Jersey is a no cost solution to the schools and families by providing all materials, lessons, and training.

Similarly, the Weber Capozzoli JROTC Scholar Award recognizes a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps graduate who also served as a JA High School Hero. This Award is in memory of Weber Capozzoli Family members who have served in the armed forces.

“Their remarkable commitment to service learning through JANJ’s High School Heroes Initiative is inspiring, as it is a pathway for young people to elevate their leadership and mentoring skills. These exceptional young people deserve special recognition for their dedication to illustrating the importance of education through volunteerism in their local communities. We are very proud of these High School Hero Scholar Award Recipients.” said Catherine Milone, President, JANJ.

The six recipients are all 2021 high school graduates from across the state, including:

Oladimeji Adebowale, Irvington High School, attending New Jersey City University;

Anum Fazal, Bridgewater-Raritan High School, attending Rutgers University;

Tysean Johnson, Pleasantville High School, attending Susquehanna University;

Muhammad Mir, Hamilton High School West, attending Drew University;

Kiaraluz Rodriquez, Pleasantville High School, attending Stockton University;

Teresa Schmeiszer, Bridgewater-Raritan High School, attending Northeastern University

JANJ will continue to celebrate our Heroes as a part of the 2021 Virtual New Jersey Business Hall of Fame on December 9, as event proceeds underwrite unsponsored High School Heroes learning experiences to ensure that all young people involved become financially empowered and gain critical life skills for success. The New Jersey Business Hall of FameTM (NJBHOF), as JANJ’s preeminent annual special event, is the state’s premier platform that recognizes tremendous New Jersey executives annually for their leadership, innovation, economic impact, and philanthropic and community involvement. JANJ is immensely excited to virtually honor these incredible NJBHOF trailblazers and show our youth examples of leaders known for their outstanding contributions to business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy.

About JANJ:

JANJ is an award-winning, best-in-class JA operation. With its headquarters and Capstone programs located in the JA Education Center, in Raritan Center, Edison, NJ, JANJ is a free educational resource dedicated to giving all young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success and plan for their futures. JA’s learning experiences primarily focus on career readiness, financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and life skills, and are held at the JA Education Center, in schools, on college/university campuses, in corporate facilities, and online through digital learning experiences. To learn more, visit us at www.janj.org.

